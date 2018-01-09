0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's Church Street Station turned black and gold Monday evening as hundreds packed the area for a block party celebrating the University of Central Florida's historic undefeated football season.

The 6 p.m. party includes a pep rally for the self-proclaimed national champions and is expected to last three hours.

The event coincides with Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, during which the University of Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will face the University of Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Knights won the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day in a hard-fought battle against No. 7 Auburn, which beat both Alabama and Georgia during the regular season.

UCF finished with the only perfect season in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer presented the team with a key to the city during Monday's free, family-friendly event.

"The whole UCF community should come out there," senior student Ola Mideogun said. "Support the team so we can keep this going, so next year we can keep the ball rolling and make UCF a powerhouse."

A parade was held for the team Sunday afternoon at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.

Senior student Andres Villacis said he was thrilled to be at Sunday's parade.

"I was expecting something a lot smaller than what it was, but it was huge," he said. "Seeing everyone there... it was really nice, all the camaraderie."

On Monday, Gov. Rick Scott Scott issued a proclamation the UCF Knights football team as national champions in Florida after their undefeated, 13-0 season.

“Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team,” Scott said. “By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions. I wish both teams good luck tonight in Atlanta. Charge On.”

West Church Street will be closed between South Garland and Orange avenues during Monday's block party. Click here for parking information.

ESPN Orlando 580 a.m. will broadcast live from Church Street Station, beginning at 4 p.m., which will be followed by News 96.5's live coverage at 6 p.m.

Visit the ESPN Orlando tent to take photographs with a cardboard cutout of the National Championship trophy and to snag a "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" National Championship T-shirt.

