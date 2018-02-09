  • Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Lake Nona High School student, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    LAKE NONA, Fla. - Three men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lake Nona High School student last weekend, officials with the Orlando Police Department said. 

    Richard Washington, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge and a robbery with a firearm charge in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old K'vonte Dowe, police said. 

    Isaak Brown, 17, and Elijah Lewis, 18, were also arrested in connection with the shooting and are facing the same charges, police said.

    Richard Washington
    Source: Orlando Police Department
    Isaak Brown
    Source: Orlando Police Department
    Elijah Lewis
    Source: Orlando Police Department

    Police said someone called 911 around 12:50 a.m. last Saturday to report hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying on the ground along the 9200 block of Kensington Row Court.

    Police did not release how the three men were related to the crime, or what led up to their arrests. 

    This is the second Orange County Public Schools student to be shot and killed in the past month. 

    Justin Machado, 17, was found shot to death in mid-January at his Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, deputies said.

    Machado was a student at Freedom High School. 

     

     

