0 Sanel Saint Simon trial: Blood found on suspect matches victim, experts say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Testimony continued Friday in the murder trial of an Orange County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's daughter in 2014.

Sanel Saint Simon is accused of killing Alexandria Chery, 16. Her body was discovered in July 2014 along a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.

A DNA expert testified Friday that all the blood inside Saint Simon's apartment and on his pants belonged to Chery.

Chery's blood was also found under her mattress, on her teddy bear, his bedroom carpet and his bathroom counter, and in a Black Pontiac, the expert testified.

Saint Simon’s uncle, Charles Saint Simon, testified Thursday about the black Pontiac his nephew is suspected of driving the day of Chery's disappearance.

Read: Saint Simon's uncle: 'He asked to borrow the car

Saint-Simon is accused of kidnapping 16yo Alexandria Chery, killing her and dumping her body in the woods. Chery was the daughter of Saint-Simon's then-girlfriend. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/BroA2oisQk — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 9, 2018

Traffic cameras recorded video in 2014 of Saint Simon abruptly leaving the Boston Market where he worked.

The cameras also spotted the black Pontiac traveling toward Chery’s apartment, but the driver's identity is unknown.

The defense said no one witnessed Saint Simon driving the car during that time.

Read: Testimony begins in trial of Orange County man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter

Testimony is about to resume for the fifth day in Sanel Saint-Simon's murder trial. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/jNP1i2adpm — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 9, 2018

Orange County Sheriff's Office Detective Gina Adams returned to the stand Friday. She said there are no toll records or traffic camera footage showing the black Pontiac on Interstate 4 or State Road 429.

Dr. Jan Garavaglia, a former Orange County medical examiner, testified Friday that Chery's body was heavily decomposed when it was discovered.

"Her head was skeletonized with only a small, firm, leatherized piece of tissue attached to the side," she said. "Clearly, there had to be some animal scavenging on that, because of the way the muscle is kind of shredded off."

Read: Interrogation video shown to jury in Orange County teen slaying trial

Garavaglia said that she also believes someone injured Chery.

"Scavenging also wouldn’t make that clear 1.5-inch defect that you can see in the breast tissue," she said. "There’s no marks in the arms. There’s no gnawing or any kind of marks we can see that would indicate scavenging."

Defense attorneys argued some of Chery's injuries were caused by animals scavenging, rather than the killer.

Garavaglia acknowledged some slight evidence of that; however, she said stabbing and beating wounds on Chery's body were clearly caused by another person.

Chery's mother stepped outside the courtroom as jurors were shown autopsy photos.

Read: Suspect accused of planning Orange County teen's death 3 days prior to her disappearance

Trial resumes at 1:30 p.m. Watch it here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.