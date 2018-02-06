  • Man dies after being shot on New Smyrna Beach porch

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 40-year-old man was discovered shot late Monday on a porch, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Bay and Julia streets, New Smyrna Beach police Lt. Shane Riggle said.

    Police discovered Andre Overstreet with a gunshot wound in the head. He was taken to Florida Hospital New Smyrna, where he died, Riggle said.

    Photos: New Smyrna Beach porch shooting

    Read: Deputies: New Smyrna Beach man arrested after admitting to producing child porn

    "Police began interviewing neighbors and learned a gunshot was heard just moments before they arrived," Riggle said. "As of now, there are no witnesses or suspects in what appears to be a homicide."

    Police closed Julia Street in the area to collect evidence.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    Read: Man dies after stopped vehicle rear-ended on I-95 near New Smyrna Beach

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Smyrna police Investigator Brittny Gonzalez at 386-402-7765 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

    A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

    Read: Off-duty New Smyrna Beach police officer killed in car crash

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: