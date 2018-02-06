NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 40-year-old man was discovered shot late Monday on a porch, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.
The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Bay and Julia streets, New Smyrna Beach police Lt. Shane Riggle said.
Police discovered Andre Overstreet with a gunshot wound in the head. He was taken to Florida Hospital New Smyrna, where he died, Riggle said.
"Police began interviewing neighbors and learned a gunshot was heard just moments before they arrived," Riggle said. "As of now, there are no witnesses or suspects in what appears to be a homicide."
Police closed Julia Street in the area to collect evidence.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Smyrna police Investigator Brittny Gonzalez at 386-402-7765 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.
A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
No other details were given.
