0 Osceola County commissioner wants one-stop homeless center

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - There’s a growing homeless population in Osceola County—and one county commissioner wants to do something about it.

Peggy Choudry is taking steps to create what she hopes will one day be a one-stop crisis center to help the homeless and other people in need.

At a commission meeting Monday, she said there’s a big need in the county and a lot of different agencies trying to help.

It was standing room only at the commission meeting as homeless advocates, community leaders and concerned citizens packed into a conference room.

Choudry brought the crowd to the meeting to help outline her vision for how the county can help those in need.

“A one-stop center. A place where people can go in crisis,” she said.

Despite the growing homeless population, Choudry said the county has no homeless shelter or single place to go for help.

"We currently have non-profits, religious leaders, agencies and corporations that are helping people. But guess what? They're doing it individually,” she said.

She said a single crisis center would save on resources and make sure people are getting the help they need, including food, clothing and medical assistance.

"We need to do something. They are humans too, like us. So let's help them,” said Savieo Pena, who attended the reason.

The 24-hour crisis center would also be a place where domestic violence victims and their children could seek shelter, Choudry said.

As far as homeless goes, the influx of people from Puerto Rico after the hurricane is adding to the problem.

"These are Osceola residents, Kissimmee Residents, who have lost their home, have nowhere to go, don't have any family,” said Carmelo Garcia. “And they come to local government, which is the people who should be helping them, and there's no help."

