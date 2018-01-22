Person shot by Brevard County deputy in Rockledge, officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Brevard County deputy shot someone in unincorporated Rockledge Sunday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Viera Boulevard and US-1.
BCSO spokesman Tod Goodyear is headed to the scene and will provide an update when he arrives.
Traffic is shut down at the intersection of Viera Boulevard and US-1 while the shooting is investigated.
