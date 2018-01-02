EDGEWATER, Fla. - Police on Monday evening fatally shot a 65-year-old man who shot his 58-year-old wife, the Edgewater Police Department said.
A shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at a home on Unity Tree Drive near 30th Street, Edgewater police Capt. Joe Mahoney said.
Police officers heard gunfire and screaming as Gary Johns chased Karen Johns out of their home while shooting at her, Mahoney said.
"Officers ordered the man to drop the gun," Mahoney said. "He refused to drop the gun and continued chasing the female."
Two officers shot Gary Johns, and Karen Johns ran to an officer and told him she had been shot in the chest, police said.
Investigators said the couple was taken to Daytona Beach's Halifax Health Medical Center, where Gary Johns died.
Karen Johns’ injuries aren't life-threatening, Mahoney said.
The officers involved in the shooting, whose identities haven't been released, were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the shooting.
No other details were given.
