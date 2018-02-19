Police: Group of juveniles wreaks havoc at Daytona Beach car dealership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Three of five juveniles were being questioned Monday after going on an early morning crime spree, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the CarMax on North Tomoka Farms Road near Dunn Avenue after juveniles damaged seven cars, Daytona Beach police Lt. Major Garvin said.
The group of juveniles arrived at the car dealership in a vehicle that was stolen from Orange County, Garvin said. They're well-known to Orange County deputies, he said.
Investigators said one of them tried to run over an officer and led police on a chase on Interstate 4. Police said they stopped chasing the fleeing driver when the juvenile reached Seminole County.
One of culprits crashed a BMW into a security gate, Garvin said.
Two juveniles remain at large, police said.
No one was injured.
Police haven't released the juveniles' identities or said what charges they might face.
