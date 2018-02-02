Police investigate fatal shooting in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Orlando after police said someone was shot to death Thursday night.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. behind an apartment complex near Lee Avenue and South Street in the Parramore area.
Interactive map: 2018 homicides in Orlando
Police said the victim died at the hospital.
Police are searching for the gunman.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}