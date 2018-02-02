  • Police investigate fatal shooting in Parramore

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Orlando after police said someone was shot to death Thursday night.

    It happened shortly before 8 p.m. behind an apartment complex near Lee Avenue and South Street in the Parramore area.

    Interactive map: 2018 homicides in Orlando

    Police said the victim died at the hospital.

    Police are searching for the gunman.

    No other details were released.

    Stay with wftv.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: