  • Police: Man's body discovered along road near OIA

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man's body was discovered early Wednesday along a road near Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said.

    A passerby discovered the body shortly before 1:45 a.m. at Andros Avenue and Avenue C, Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.

    The death is being investigated as a homicide, Guido said.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

