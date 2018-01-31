ORLANDO, Fla. - A man's body was discovered early Wednesday along a road near Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said.
A passerby discovered the body shortly before 1:45 a.m. at Andros Avenue and Avenue C, Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, Guido said.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
#BREAKING: Police: Man's body discovered along road @MCO ----> what we know now at 8AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/emfO6AyRUJ— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 31, 2018
RIGHT NOW: The medical examiner just removed the body off the scene at Andros Place ---> Just spoke with a neighbor off camera who told me she heard gun shots around 1:25AM this morning. Live details on the homicide investigation at 8:30AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Gq7xrlmaDy— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 31, 2018
