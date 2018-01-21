  • Police seek armed robbers who held up Lake Mary Wendy's

    By: Chip Skambis

    LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police are looking for the suspects who robbed a Wendy’s restaurant early Sunday.

    The robbery happened at the Wendy’s on Lake Mary Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., police said. 

    Police said employees were cleaning up and the back door had been left open. 

    Employees told police two men entered the restaurant with a handgun and got away with some cash.

    No one was injured during the robbery. 

