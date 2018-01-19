ORLANDO, Fla. - A federal judge in Orlando ruled Friday that a terrorism expert will be allowed to testify in the Noor Salman trial.
Salman is the wife of Omar Mateen, who authorities have said killed 49 people and injured more than 100 at the Pulse nightclub June 12, 2016. Mateen was killed by police the night of the shooting.
Related Headlines
-
Pulse blood donor speaks with Eyewitness News 9
-
Artists create 'living' memorial to honor Pulse responders
-
Widow of Pulse gunman told FBI she knew attack 'was close,' agent testifies
-
DOJ releases review of Pulse nightclub attack
-
Orlando police officer seeks lost wages after retirement due to…
-
Eatonville officer who saved victims during Pulse attack still losing…
-
Pulse shooter's widow to stand trial in Orange County after court denies…
-
Video: Federal prosecutors say Noor Salman knew what her husband was planning
-
Video: Wife of Pulse shooter to make several appearances in court this week
Photos: Victims of Pulse nightclub shooting
Prosecutors have said Salman knew about the planned attack, came up with a cover story and did nothing to stop the shooting.
Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
Terrorism expert William Braniff will testify during Salman’s trial, but Judge Paul Byron will need to determine how much he’s allowed to say.
Read: Pulse trial: Noor Salman defense wants certain evidence thrown out
The judge made an initial ruling that Braniff will be allowed to talk about terrorist groups during the trial.
Mateen’s Facebook posts about the Islamic State group will be a part of the prosecutor’s case, and Braniff will be used to testify about Mateen’s posts.
The trial for Salman is scheduled for March.
Read: Psychologist who examined widow of Pulse gunman can testify at trial, judge rules
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}