0 Testimony: Witnesses saw Saint Simon wash blood off hands after teen's disappearance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter continued Wednesday in Orange County.

Sanel Saint Simon is accused of killing Alexandria Chery. Her body was discovered in July 2014 on a road near the Osceola-Polk County line.

Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton was in the courtroom Wednesday. Sutton said crime scene analyst, Alison Smolarek, testified that she examined Chery's mattress and discovered what she suspected to be a semen stain. However, DNA testing results released later Wednesday showed the semen on Chery's mattress was not Saint Simon's.

Smolarek also said she lifted blood and fingerprints from the outside of a bottle of bleach found in Chery’s home.

Pictures of a large teddy bear that was on Chery's bed were also shown in court. Smolarek testified that the teddy bear had a large blood stain on one of his legs.

Smolarek also showed photos of small drops of blood in the apartment's master bathroom, and she took samples of those as well.

Smolarek said she cut an area of the carpet that was soaked in bleach under Chery's bed.

Smolarek said the underside of the carpet pad and the concrete underneath were heavily stained with what appeared to be blood.

this could be significant, given testimony that Saint-Simon was seen by friends/family washing blood off himself in shortly after Chery's disappearance. #WFTV https://t.co/hM99Th1n0P — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 7, 2018

Another CSI analyst, Ashley Church, testified Wednesday as well. Church showed the jury various areas on Saint Simon's pants that she believes were bloody, based on field testing.

Church pulled the pants from a washing machine in Chery’s apartment, which are believed to have been the same pair Saint Simon wore the day Chery disappeared.

Later, the defense talked about the injuries on Saint Simon’s hands and claimed he cut them while opening boxes at his job.

Defense asking about Church's photos of Saint-Simon's injured hands.



Defense: “Those injuries didn’t appear to be too recent, correct?"



Church "Correct."



Defense: "In fact they were scabbing in some places, weren’t they?"



Church: "They were." #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 7, 2018

Chery’s cousin, Dana St. Fleur, took the stand Tuesday and talked about trying to reach Chery, hours after she disappeared.

"Did the response you got from her phone change over the course of that afternoon?”

“It changed. It would go straight to voicemail instead of ringing," Saint Fleur said.

Saint Simon's interrogation video with investigators from 2014 was shown in court Tuesday.

In the video, Saint Simon claimed to be a good stepfather, who was concerned about Chery.

Defense attorneys have not presented an alternate theory to the jury about who killed the victim, but they did try to show that Chery was running away from a bad relationship with a secret boyfriend.

Chery's cousin and friend testified Chery had a fight with her boyfriend two days before she disappeared.

Detectives said they interviewed Chery’s best friend and boyfriend and learned that she told them Saint Simon had done something to her that made her feel uncomfortable, the details of which haven't been released.

If convicted, Saint Simon could face the death penalty.

