0 Seminole County school board to review security procedures

SANFORD, Fla. - The School Board of Seminole County will meet privately Tuesday to review the school district's security plan, Seminole County Public Schools said.

The meeting marks the first time members have met since deputies said a man fatally shot 17 people and injured more than a dozen others at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Parents and teachers won't be allowed in Tuesday's closed session because school board members will discuss an action plan for the district's 67 schools.

Vanessa McGowan, whose child attends a school in Sanford, said she'd like to see metal detectors installed.

"Something needs to be done," she said. "I think it's a good idea, but we have to go beyond conversation."

An SCPS spokesman said the district has received 43 threats this school year, half of which were made after the Feb. 14 mass shooting in South Florida.

He said 14 students have been disciplined for weapons violations this school year, four of whom also made threats.

Officials said threats are typically spoken or are written on school bathroom walls or social media. All have been deemed noncredible, but at least two students have been arrested.

The school district said it regularly upgrades campus fencing and locks, and it's assessing whether more surveillance cameras are needed at schools.

Teachers have access to a panic button app, which alerts 911 if there were an active shooter, a fire or a medical emergency.

SCPS said it would like each of its high schools to be assigned two school resource officers. Currently, only four high schools have two school resource officers.

Officials said they also aim for schools to complete two code red drills each year.

Tuesday's meeting, which will be held at the Educational Support Center, is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

