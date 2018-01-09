0

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office will host two events Tuesday to mark one year since Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis died in the line of duty.

A private ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Central Florida's Wayne Densch Center for Student-Athlete Leadership during which Lewis' mother, Norma Lewis, will present a photograph of her son to UCF Athletics.

Norm Lewis, who graduated from UCF in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, was an offensive lineman on the Knights football team from 2000 to 2003.

At 10 a.m, motorcycle officers and deputies will embark on a 45-minute memorial ride, which will pass Orlando police headquarters, the Sheriff's Office and the locations where Clayton and Norm Lewis died.

The procession will begin at UCF and will end at Pine Hills' ICP Orlando, where a private, hourlong church service will begin at 11 a.m.

"I knew Norm Lewis," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said. "I expect to see him whenever I see our motorcycle unit, and it's so hard when I see our motorcycle unit and realize he's not there."

A public half-mile walk and dinner will be held in Clayton's honor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dr. I. Sylvester Hankins Neighborhood Center.

"We are going to have the right celebrations to celebrate her life," Orlando police Deputy Chief Orlando Rolón said. "To celebrate her life how it should be done, in a way to demonstrate how important she was to our community."

Tuesday's procession will cause rolling road closures at UCF and on westbound State Road 408, northbound South Orange Blossom Trail, westbound West Colonial Drive, northbound North John Young Parkway, westbound Princeton Street, southbound Mercy Drive, northbound North Pine Hills Road and westbound Clarcona Ocoee Road.

On this day, we remember. DFC Norm Lewis and LT Debra Clayton. End of Watch: January 9th, 2017. Rest in Peace. We will never forget! #RIP #FallenHeroes pic.twitter.com/XhmrbI5LFq — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2018

We lost our beloved Lt. Debra Clayton one year ago today. We still grieve, and miss her terribly. We will never forget her and everything she has done for the Orlando community.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Mv6qBdM2OI — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2018

