ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who tried to coax a 11-year-old boy into his vehicle, investigators said.
The boy told deputies the incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday near the corner of Crown Hill Boulevard and Hidden Forest Circle in Avalon Lakes.
The boy told detectives that he suspect told him his dad was at work and needed the suspect to pick him up, investigators said. The boy said he knew the man was lying because he knew his dad was at home.
The boy’s mother posted a safety alert to parents on a community Facebook page.
The man was described as a bald, white male in a small, bluish green colored vehicle, the mother said.
Detectives said they’re working with the child to collect more details about the man and his car.
Property management told Eyewitness News it has also turned over video from its cameras to see what they may have captured.
