UCF student reports man inappropriately grabbed her inside campus building, police say

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida student reported Wednesday that she was inappropriately grabbed by a man inside the Business Administration I building, police said.

    The student told investigators that the incident happened at about 5:50 p.m.

    The man, who she did not know, was lingering near a vending machine and started talking to her before grabbing her, the UCF Police Department said in a statement. 

    The woman ran from the building and reported the incident about an hour later, police said.

    The man was described as being dark skinned with a thin build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

    He was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans at the time of the incident, police said.

    An investigation into the woman's report is ongoing.

    Students are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings on campus and be vigilant.

    Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact the UCF Police Department at 407-823-5555.

