0 Pulse shooting trial: 2 jurors get through in sixth day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection continued Thursday in the trial of the widow of a man who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

12:00 p.m.

The jury pool remains at 44 people.

Many were dismissed Thursday due to financial or medical hardships, or they had strong opinions about the attack and Salman's alleged role.

One of the two admitted to the pool on Thursday was a man who is applying to law school.

A woman was about to make it into the jury pool, but then told the judge she has a gay relative and doesn't feel like she could remain impartial. Pulse was a gay nightclub.

The judge explained to her that was unrelated to the charges Salman is facing, but the woman said that wouldn't change her mind.

Earlier this week, Salman's defense attorneys filed a motion seeking to prevent prosecutors from including in their opening statements that Mateen targeted the LGBTQ community by attacking Pulse.

The judge has not ruled on the motion.

The judge is trying to get the jury seated by Friday so that opening statements can begin on Wednesday.

10 a.m.

Two more jurors have been placed into the jury pool. That means, there are 44 of the needed 56 jurors.

9 a.m.

The sixth day of trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Follow reporter Shannon Butler on Twitter for more coverage.

5 a.m.

After five days of jury selection, 42 of the necessary 56 people have been admitted to the jury pool.

Selection may wrap up by Friday.

