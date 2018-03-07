Pulse shooting trial: Jury selection continues

Jury selection will continue Wednesday in the trial for the wife of the man who gunned down 49 people at Pulse nightclub.
The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.
Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News for the latest.
5 a.m.
On Tuesday, the judge questioned 17 potential jurors, 10 of whom were admitted to the jury pool -- six women and four men. The jury pool now comprises 32 of the necessary 56 potential jurors.
