0 Pulse shooting trial: 52 potential jurors admitted to pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jurors are still needed in the jury pool for the trial of the widow of a man who fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more in a 2016 attack at Pulse Orlando nightclub.

Photos: Remembering the victims

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

So far, 47 -- 26 women and 21 men -- of the necessary 56 people have been admitted to the jury pool.

Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest.

Below are updates from the trial:

12:00 p.m.

Court is in recess until 1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

There are now 49 potential jurors, bringing the pool much closer to the necessary 56.

We are at 49 potential jurors. 2 women and a man. We might get to 56 today #NoorSalman #pulse #trial — Elyna WFTV (@encproducer) March 9, 2018

8:30 a.m.

There are 47 jurors in the pool. Court resumed at 8 a.m.

47 jurors are in the pool for the #noorsalmantrial Court resumes tomorrow at 8am. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) March 8, 2018

5 a.m.

During selection Thursday, the judge asked about news coverage.

A veteran said he saw some new coverage and told the judge, "I would view her as a terrorist."

He was quickly dismissed.

Read: Pulse shooting trial: Gunman visited Disney Springs, Epcot, other nightclub, document says

"We all have our own belief systems and prejudices. We're all human, and what the constitution requires is that we to the very best to be fair," said defense attorney Linda Moreno.

The judge will later narrow down the panel to the 18 who will hear the case.

Opening statements are still planned for Wednesday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.