  • Pulse shooting trial: 52 potential jurors admitted to pool

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jurors are still needed in the jury pool for the trial of the widow of a man who fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more in a 2016 attack at Pulse Orlando nightclub.

    The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

    So far, 47 -- 26 women and 21 men -- of the necessary 56 people have been admitted to the jury pool.

    Below are updates from the trial:

    12:00 p.m. 

    Court is in recess until 1 p.m. 

    Friday started with 47 potential jurors and there are now 52, however, one woman said she may have a  scheduling conflict. 

    Three women and one man said they didn't know much about the case.

    There were two business owners who said they could not leave their business for three weeks.

    Another person interviewed by the judge recently broke her leg in a car accident so she was dismissed. 

    One potential juror used to live a block away from Pulse. 

    Another had a friend of a friend who was inside Pulse during the attack. The friend survived. 

    The judge said he still anticipates that opening statements will begin Wednesday.

    11:30 a.m.

    There are now 49 potential jurors, bringing the pool much closer to the necessary 56. 

     

     

    8:30 a.m. 

    There are 47 jurors in the pool. Court resumed at 8 a.m.

     

     

    5 a.m.

    During selection Thursday, the judge asked about news coverage.

    A veteran said he saw some new coverage and told the judge, "I would view her as a terrorist."

    He was quickly dismissed.

    Read: Pulse shooting trial: Gunman visited Disney Springs, Epcot, other nightclub, document says

    "We all have our own belief systems and prejudices. We're all human, and what the constitution requires is that we to the very best to be fair," said defense attorney Linda Moreno. 

    The judge will later narrow down the panel to the 18 who will hear the case.

    Opening statements are still planned for Wednesday.

     

