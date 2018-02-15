0 Orlando airport car rentals: What you need to know

There's more to Orlando than Disney World. It's a sprawling city with many attractions. Consider renting a car if you want to explore and make the most of what Orlando has to offer.



Renting a car at Orlando International Airport and getting in and out of the airport can be relatively hassle-free with a little bit of planning and research.



The airport website trumpets that Orlando is the largest car-rental market in the world. Most major rental car companies are located on the airport's property and are within walking distance of the rental desks, so you won't have to take shuttle buses. The Orlando airport rental car companies are located on the A-Side and the B-Side of the Terminal on the Ground Transportation Level (Level 1).



When your business in Orlando is done, the airport makes it easy to drop off your rental car and board your flight home. Follow the directions provided by the Orlando airport car rental company. Use the airport map for reference.

Airline check-in services are located on level R1 of the parking garages where rental cars are returned. The A garage is on the west and the B garage on is the east, which are the ends nearest the entrance ramps.

Nearby car rental companies

Check out the airport website for more information and as a starting point to look for convenience, prices and deals on Orlando airport car rentals. The website offers links to all of the major car rental companies serving the Orlando airport, including on-site and off-site locations.



The Orlando airport also provides travelers a list of gas stations near the airport.

Finding car rental deals

There are a lot of ways to find the best deal on car rentals - but always make sure the bargains offer all the services at the price you expect you pay.



Vacation packages to Disney World or many of the other attractions in Orlando often include car rental with the convenience of paying for all your travel expenses and parking at a single, discounted rate.



Orlando car rental discounts may be offered to AAA members and military veterans. Consult your preferred car rental company for details.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.