  • 1 critically injured in tractor-trailer fire on I-95 in Cocoa

    By: Jason Kelly

    COCOA, Fla. - One person was critically injured early Monday when flames engulfed a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Cocoa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The vehicle crashed shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near State Road 528 after it struck a barrier wall, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

    The driver was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Montes said.

    Southbound lanes of I-95 and the SR 528 exit ramps are closed.

    No other details were given.

