COCOA, Fla. - One person was critically injured early Monday when flames engulfed a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Cocoa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle crashed shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near State Road 528 after it struck a barrier wall, Sgt. Kim Montes said.
BREAKING: I-95 Southbound is closed at the 528. Massive fire after truck hit guardrail. pic.twitter.com/wUeG5yhlUj— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 22, 2018
The driver was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Montes said.
Southbound lanes of I-95 and the SR 528 exit ramps are closed.
No other details were given.
