Deputies: Man arrested in Haiti almost 15 years after Orlando man's beating, shooting death

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was arrested in Haiti for his role in the beating and shooting death of an Orlando music producer almost 15 years after he was killed, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Rony Ulysse was arrested on an unrelated charge but was taken to the United States after authorities realized a warrant for his arrest had been issued, investigators said.
Ulysse was booked into the Seminole County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, records said. He is being jailed without bail.
Wilfredo Rivera, who owned Max-A-Million Records was killed in Orlando in March 2003, an affidavit said.
Records made public Monday said three people held Rivera and another man against their will. Rivera was beaten and fatally shot because of a debt, prosecutors said.
Jorge Robles, previously of St. Cloud, was convicted of Rivera's murder in 2007 and was sentenced to life in prison, records said.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman said Ulysse's charges could be downgraded to accessory charges because of his cooperation with investigators.
The death remains under investigation.
