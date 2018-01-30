0 Most children with flu do not need Tamiflu, Central Florida doctors say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health said it’s seeing more cases of the flu this season than the same time last year.

Many parents with kids who come down with the ailment are turning to Tamiflu—but anecdotes of children experiencing severe side effects from the antiviral drug have some parents worried.

Read: OCSO: Man arrested outside girlfriend's home with gun after threatening to kill her

Doctors at Arnold Palmer Hospital and Nemours Children’s Hospital said most kids who get the flu will be fine and that Tamiflu should be reserved for kids with additional medical complications.

Dr. Federico Laham with Arnold Palmer Hospital for children said if taken early, the drug can lessen flu symptoms.

Read: Volusia firefighter accused of domestic violence to be released from jail

He said he hasn’t had any cases of kids getting sick on Tamiflu in Central Florida.

“I've seen a few of those in my career, but they are very, very uncommon,” said Laham.

Read: $1 homes: Italian town wants new homeowners

Dr. Adriana Cadilla at Nemours in Lake Nona said the emergency department saw 200 plus kids Monday, double what they normally see in a day in part because of the flu.

“I don't think I would personally prescribe it for my children. I just think, let it run its course, said Cadilla.

Read: Florida ranked worst state in the U.S., according to travel site

She said the most common side effect is gastrointestinal problems or diarrhea—and that most healthy kids with the flu just need rest and over-the-counter medications.

Doctors said most patients who come in with flu symptoms are too late for Tamiflu anyway.

The drug only works within 48 hours of getting the virus.

Those who really need Tamiflu are patients with additional health risks.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.