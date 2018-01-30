0 OCSO: Man arrested outside girlfriend's home with gun after threatening to kill her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County man with a history of domestic violence is back in jail again facing another domestic violence charge after deputies say he told his girlfriend she had 15 minutes to say her goodbyes.

After Jesus Ramos-Diaz made that threat, deputies found him outside her apartment complex with a gun with an altered serial numbers.

During a first appearance for Ramos-Diaz Tuesday, prosecutors asked the judge to set his bond at $50,000 because of his domestic violence history.

But during a second appearance, the judge set his bond at $2,500—most of which stemmed from associated controlled substance charges and not from his death threat.

According to the arrest report, Ramos-Diaz called a woman he’d been dating a total 32 times on two separate phones and sent her 165 messages on Facebook.

One of those messages said she had 15 minutes and that she needed to say her goodbyes because he was coming over, prompting the victim to call 911.

Deputies then stopped Ramos-Diaz outside her complex and found a firearm with the serial number scratched off.

It’s not the first time Ramos-Diaz has threatened the victim’s life before—even violating a no contact order the day after he posted bail.

But in that case, the victim ended up asking for the charges to be dropped.

