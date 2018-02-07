  • Police: 5 stores burglarized at Oviedo shopping center

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OVIEDO, Fla. - Detectives spent Wednesday morning investigating a rash of burglaries at a shopping center, the Oviedo Police Department said.

    Police said a burglar targeted five adjacent businesses at the Tuscawilla Bend shopping center at Winter Springs Boulevard and West Broadway Street.

    Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, The Pet's Natural Choice, a Subway restaurant, a Hair Cuttery and P&T Nails & Spa were each broken into, investigators said.

    Photos: Oviedo burglaries

    Read: Lost women rescued from Seminole County woods

    Business owners spent Wednesday sweeping up the shattered glass left behind by the culprit.

    Debra Phillips-Csuy, who owns The Pet's Natural Choice, said the burglar fruitlessly scaled a counter in search of money.

    "There's nothing in (the cash register). We leave it open," she said. "If they would have looked in the door we actually used, they wouldn't have messed with our store I think."

    Read: Man shot while driving near Chuluota

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Read: Florida Hospital to add standalone emergency departments in Waterford Lakes, Oviedo

    The owner of P&T Nails & Spa told Channel 9 that $100 was stolen from a cash box.

    The burglaries remain under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Deputies: Chuluota teen hits kids at bus stop, leaves, returns to scene

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories