Police: 5 stores burglarized at Oviedo shopping center

OVIEDO, Fla. - Detectives spent Wednesday morning investigating a rash of burglaries at a shopping center, the Oviedo Police Department said.
Police said a burglar targeted five adjacent businesses at the Tuscawilla Bend shopping center at Winter Springs Boulevard and West Broadway Street.
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, The Pet's Natural Choice, a Subway restaurant, a Hair Cuttery and P&T Nails & Spa were each broken into, investigators said.
The owner at the @papamurphys store in #Oviedo says this isn't the first time a break in has happened. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/YS80aWaXTR— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 7, 2018
Business owners spent Wednesday sweeping up the shattered glass left behind by the culprit.
Debra Phillips-Csuy, who owns The Pet's Natural Choice, said the burglar fruitlessly scaled a counter in search of money.
"There's nothing in (the cash register). We leave it open," she said. "If they would have looked in the door we actually used, they wouldn't have messed with our store I think."
The owner of P&T Nails & Spa told Channel 9 that $100 was stolen from a cash box.
The burglaries remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
RIGHT NOW: The nail salon owner just gave us surveillance video from his store following a series of break ins in #Oviedo @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zOX1JtMuX2— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 7, 2018
