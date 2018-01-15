  • Man dies in Orlando house fire

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man died Monday morning in a house fire, the Orlando Fire Department said.

    The fire was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. at a home on North Lee Avenue near West Washington Street and North Parramore Avenue in the Callahan neighborhood, agency spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said.

    One person was able to escape the burning home, but a man had to be rescued, Papagni said.

    Firefighters said the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

    "There were metal bars on the windows of the home and a significant amount of combustible material inside the home, making access a challenge," Papagni said.

    The man's son told investigators a space heater was in the home.

    It took almost 20 firefighters to extinguish Monday's fire, which destroyed the 1935 home. Its cause remains under investigation.

    Monday's deadly house fire was the second in less than two weeks. On Jan. 2, flames engulfed another home less than 1 mile away, killing a man and injuring a woman.

    "As cooler weather continues for Orlando, our Fire Department reminds our residents to use heating appliances with caution," Papagni said. "This includes space heaters, fireplaces, generators, ovens or any other appliance that produces heat."

    Firefighters said they'll go door-to-door Tuesday to install free smoke alarms in the neighborhood as they did after the last fire.

