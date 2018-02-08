SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Wednesday evening when two vehicles crashed in Seminole County's Fern Park neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 17-92 and Lake of the Woods Boulevard near Casselberry, Sgt. Kim Montes said.
The man, whose identity hasn't been released, died at the crash scene, Montes said.
James King told Channel 9 that his oldest son, Benjamin King, was killed when the two cars collided.
"He was gentle, and a very safe driver -- probably the safest of our whole family," he said.
King said his son was traveling home from a gym when the crash happened. He said his son's girlfriend witnessed the crash, because she was driving behind him.
"His life is over, and we never know that we have tomorrow," King said. "We have to treat each day as if it could be our last."
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
