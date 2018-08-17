0 'I knew exactly what I was doing. I'm not crazy': Man arrested after disturbance at OIA

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man said he purposely caused a disturbance at a ticket counter at Orlando International Airport when he was told he wouldn’t make his flight.

“I knew exactly what I was doing. I’m not crazy,” said Jeffrey Epstein as he bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.

The Lakeland man’s trip to Philadelphia ended in handcuffs after he said he was trying to make a point.

Epstein said he was at the American Airlines ticket counter around 6 a.m. Thursday when an employee told him he wouldn’t make the flight.

“If she said to me, ‘You’re too late. You’re not going to make it,’ I would have been fine. But she gave me an attitude,” Epstein said. “I thought if they were faster, I could make it.”

Epstein admits that’s when he became “loud and obnoxious.”

The ticket agent called police. According to a police report, Epstein refused to cooperate.

“I didn’t put my hands behind my back because I didn’t trust that policeman,” Epstein said.

Police used pepper spray as they tried to detain him. Epstein said the handcuffs on his wrists were too tight.

Epstein faces charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing on property after warning and disorderly conduct.

An OIA spokesperson said the incident did not disrupt airport operations.

Unruly passenger denied boarding on an American Airlines flight claims police brutality. Hear his story on Eyewitness News at 6! #WFTV#AMERICANAIRLINES#OIA pic.twitter.com/DSKG5Z6pA4 — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) August 16, 2018

