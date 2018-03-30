  • Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Pine Hills

    Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Pine Hills

  • Loading
    Marion County high school shooting victim 'doing pretty good,' family says

    Marion County high school shooting victim 'doing pretty good,' family says

  • Loading
    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later

    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later

  • Loading
    Noor Salman trial: Jurors to continue deliberations Friday

    Noor Salman trial: Jurors to continue deliberations Friday

Forecast by

Meteorologist Brian Shields

WFTV Newsletter Sign Up

Delivered To Your Inbox

Nation and World News


Local News Videos

  • Loading
    Video: Marion County high school shooting victim 'doing pretty good,' family says

    Video: Marion County high school shooting victim 'doing pretty good,' family says
  • Florida Judge Berates Frail Inmate Who Dies Three Days Later, Does Not Return To Courtroom

    Florida Judge Berates Frail Inmate Who Dies Three Days Later, Does Not Return To Courtroom
  • Video: Disney offering hiring bonuses while unions prepare to return to the bargaining table

    Video: Disney offering hiring bonuses while unions prepare to return to the bargaining table
  • Video: Natural gas leak sends foul odor into east Orange County neighborhood for hours

    Video: Natural gas leak sends foul odor into east Orange County neighborhood for hours
  • Video: Workshop to discuss potential Orange County property tax increase to be held Tuesday

    Video: Workshop to discuss potential Orange County property tax increase to be held Tuesday
  • Biography of George H.W. Bush

    Biography of George H.W. Bush
  • Several Dead, More Than A Dozen Injured In Toronto Van Attack

    Several Dead, More Than A Dozen Injured In Toronto Van Attack
  • Video: Mother of accused cop killer says son isn't violent person

    Video: Mother of accused cop killer says son isn't violent person
  • Video: Palm Bay youth basketball coach convicted of molestation apologizes to victims

    Video: Palm Bay youth basketball coach convicted of molestation apologizes to victims

Sports

BBM