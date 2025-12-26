Orlando Solar Bears go on strike, game postponed

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Solar Bears’ game against Jacksonville on Friday night was postponed after the players went on strike.

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association strike, which encompasses all ECHL teams, went into effect a day after ECHL administrators made what they called their “last, best, and final offer” to the union.

ECHL leaders said the offer included a 19.8% pay increase, which would be paid retroactively from the start of the season. These future salary cap increases would increase total salaries by 27% and address other concerns, such as mandatory days off, season breaks, travel expenses, and reimbursements for meals.

ECHL leaders stated that they did not receive a response to that offer.

“Over the course of negotiations, the league has resisted basic player safety and working condition issues,” PHPA leaders said in a statement. “It has taken almost a year to persuade the league that we should be entitled to choose helmets that properly fit us.”

The statement said the league caved on specific other core issues just a few days prior, such as a holiday break.

ECHL leaders blamed the union for not letting its members vote on their offer.

The next scheduled game for the Solar Bears is Sunday at the Kia Center. That game, for now, has not been postponed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group