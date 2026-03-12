Child killed, another critically injured in hit-and-run near Winter Haven church

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a child and critically injured another.

An 8-year-old child was killed and a 10-year-old was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash outside of a Winter Haven church Wednesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after striking the children near Faith Baptist Church.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 2140 Crystal Beach Road around 8:25 p.m.

The 10-year-old survivor is in critical condition at a local hospital with a broken leg, a broken arm and a skull fracture.

Investigators confirmed the two children are not siblings and were at the location for a church function.

According to a preliminary investigation by traffic homicide detectives, the two children were standing on the west side of Crystal Beach Road and preparing to cross the street.

After a truck passed by, the children began to walk toward the church. They were then struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

Witnesses told investigators the vehicle continued to the intersection with Winter Lake Road and turned in an unknown direction.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that witnesses were unable to provide a detailed description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Sheriff Grady Judd said detectives and crime analysts have used all available resources throughout the night to locate the driver.

Judd noted the department is focused on identifying the person who fled the scene of the accident.

“Our detectives and crime analysts have been working all night using every available resource to identify the vehicle and ultimately the driver who chose to flee, rather than help those two children,” Judd said. “We are praying for the families and friends of the children and for the child who is in hospital bed fighting for his life.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS.

