Kissimmee commissioner responds to ethics complaints, calls allegations politically motivated

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee city commissioner facing ethics complaints is speaking out, saying the allegations against her are politically motivated and not based in fact.

Commissioner Janette Martinez addressed the complaints during a press conference Tuesday, saying she wanted to “set the record straight.”

During the press conference, the commissioner distributed a packet of documents that she said supports her claims, including photos, text messages and sworn statements.

“This is not random. This was coordinated and I have brought the documents to show why,” Martinez said.

Two ethics complaints filed within 35 days allege Martinez misused her position to benefit herself and her associates. The complaints were filed by Jeremy Fetzer, a political ally of Kissimmee’s mayor and a political consultant.

“Today is about facts, transparency, and clearing my name,” Martinez said.

The first complaint alleges Martinez threatened city workers to help push through a friend’s business permit.

Martinez told Channel 9 that allegation is false. The commissioner stated she did sit in on two pre-application meetings but never interjected herself in that process. She said she was simply there to observe the permitting process unfold.

When asked by Channel 9s Sabrina Maggiore whether her presence in pre-application meetings may have intimidated or threatened staff, Martinez stated, “I would except criticism. But then again, at the same time, I had been advised by the city attorney at the time and the paralegal to learn the process. How do you learn the process? How do understand what you’re doing if you’re not in these rooms to see it?,” said Martinez.

A second complaint alleges Martinez shared information about a COVID-19 grant program with a business she was tied to. Martinez denied the allegation, stating she had no financial relationship with the business and adding she only sent information that was already public record.

“It is my job as a commissioner to notify every business and everyone if there are any grants available to them to help promote and also help them thrive as businesses here. That is all that I have done,” she said.

Martinez argued the ethics complaints are politically motivated, noting Fetzer runs six political action committees, several of which Martinez stated have endorsed her political challenger ahead of upcoming city council elections.

Martinez also drew a distinction between her ethics complaint and the complaint filed against the city of Kissimmee’s Mayor Jackie Espinosa.

“Mayor Espinosa and I have been put both in one pot. They’re not the same. They’re not. I have not taken advantage of any grants. I’ve been a commissioner for 3.5 years. I did not make any programs and apply for them and take any of them for myself,” said Martinez.

9 Investigates told you earlier this month, Mayor Espinosa also faces an ethics complaint which alleges the mayor’s family businesses received thousands of dollars in COVID-19 funds from a program she voted to support. It also accuses the mayor of firing a city attorney in retaliation after that attorney flagged a potential conflict of interest.

Both the mayor and Martinez say they welcome a review of the cases by a special prosecutor and maintain they have done nothing wrong.

Fetzer told Channel 9 he stands by the complaints filed against Martinez and that he has a track record of holding people accountable. Fetzer said he is a private citizen who supports Mayor Jackie Espinosa but does not have a paid business relationship with her.

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