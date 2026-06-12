Orlando marks 10 years since Pulse nightclub tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks 10 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people lost their lives in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

The gunman was ultimately shot and killed following a standoff inside the nightclub.

For the past decade, Channel 9 has covered every chapter of the story, from the immediate aftermath of the tragedy to the demolition of the Pulse building in March.

0 of 56 Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial Pulse Victims Memorial

As families of the victims, survivors, and the community gather to remember those lost, many are also looking ahead to the future of the site.

The path toward a permanent memorial has been long and often difficult.

For years, the property remained at the center of debate over what should replace the nightclub.

Community members pushed for a space focused on reflection and healing, leading city leaders to scrap an earlier, more controversial memorial design that included a large tower.

Nine years after the shooting, the City of Orlando took control of the property.

LGBTQ community speaks on impact and legacy of Pulse nightclub shooting (WFTV)

Crews demolished the remaining structures earlier this year, clearing the way for a final decision on the memorial project.

Now, a newly approved design is moving forward. Plans call for a reflecting pool, a healing garden, and a disco light installation intended to honor the joy and sense of community that brought the 49 victims together that night.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months.

Several events are planned on Friday to commemorate the anniversary.

A new exhibit at Orlando City Hall opens today, honoring the 49 victims. The collection features 49 portraits created by family members and friends of those who were killed.

A community blood drive is also being held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Orlando City Hall.

Later this evening, a remembrance ceremony will take place at First United Methodist Church of Orlando on East Jackson Street.

As Orlando reflects on the lives lost and the resilience shown in the years since, the new memorial project represents a long-awaited step toward healing for a community forever changed by the events of June 12, 2016.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group