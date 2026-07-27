Shark bites man in waist-deep water at Volusia County beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Georgia man was bitten by a shark over the weekend while wading in the water near Dunlawton Beach Approach in Volusia County, according to Beach Safety officials.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the man was standing in waist-deep water when a shark estimated to be about 4 feet long bit him on the left foot and ankle.

Volusia County Beach Safety personnel responded and treated the man at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital for additional care.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Officials did not release the man’s name or provide additional details about the shark involved.

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