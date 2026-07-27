Leprosy cases rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A disease that dates back thousands of years is making headlines again in Florida, but state health officials say there is no reason for widespread concern.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, has seen an increase in reported cases across the Sunshine State over the past two years.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed 17 cases statewide so far in 2026, following an uptick in reported infections during 2025.

Central Florida has accounted for several of those cases.

Health officials report one case each in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Sumter counties, while Volusia County has recorded two cases.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo addressed the rise in cases during an appearance in Orlando last week, pointing to a possible connection with one of Florida’s more unusual residents: the nine-banded armadillo.

Armadillos are known to carry the bacteria that causes leprosy and are considered one possible source of infection.

However, health experts stress that the disease is not easily spread.

According to the Florida Department of Health, leprosy is not transmitted through casual contact.

Infection typically requires prolonged exposure to the bacteria, which can occur through contact with infected armadillos, contaminated soil or other environmental sources, or through extended contact with someone who has untreated leprosy.

Despite the recent cases, Ladapo emphasized that Floridians should not be alarmed.

Health officials say leprosy is both treatable and curable with antibiotics, especially when diagnosed early.

Prompt treatment can prevent long-term complications, including nerve damage and disability.

Officials recommend avoiding unnecessary contact with wild armadillos and seeking medical care if persistent skin lesions, numbness or other unusual symptoms develop, particularly after prolonged exposure to known risk factors.

While the increase in cases has drawn attention, health leaders say the overall risk to the general public remains low.

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