Swans relocated from Lake Eola Park to Central Florida facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials, in collaboration with wildlife experts from the state and federal levels, have successfully completed the relocation of swans from Lake Eola Park.

The birds were taken to a caring facility approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in Central Florida. There, they’ll be welcomed by other swans that have also been rehomed from the park.

City leaders emphasized that this move was intended to ensure the animals’ health and safety.

Although the departure brings a mix of feelings for many residents, officials assure everyone that visitors can still enjoy the sight of swans at Lake Eola, as these graceful birds are likely to keep visiting the lake regularly.

The city thanked the community for its longstanding connection to the iconic birds, emphasizing that swans will remain part of Lake Eola’s identity.

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