Titusville police release images of suspects in Thomas Street shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police have released new surveillance images as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting reported on Friday on Thomas Street.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.
The Titusville Police Department released images of two persons of interest and a vehicle suspected to be linked to the incident. Investigators note that one of the videos has been deliberately cropped; viewers should watch it in full-screen mode for a clearer view of the vehicle, which is seen from a distance.
Tips can be reported directly to the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at crimeline.org.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
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