Palm Coast approves $31 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital site

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Palm Coast City Council and State Road 100 Community Redevelopment Agency Board last Tuesday, July 21, approved the sale of approximately 8.5 acres of city-owned property to Sanders Trust LLC. This action advances plans for a proposed $31 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

The new facility is expected to create jobs, expand access to specialized medical care, and generate new tax revenue in Palm Coast.

The proposed 36-bed hospital will be leased to and operated by ClearSky Health. It is projected to create more than 100 full-time professional jobs with an average annual salary of approximately $75,000. Construction of the facility is expected to generate an estimated $45 million in economic activity.

Once developed, the property is anticipated to generate about $310,000 annually in ad valorem revenue for the State Road 100 Community Redevelopment Agency through 2034. This new revenue can be reinvested into projects and improvements within the agency.

John Zobler, Palm Coast’s Community Development Director, commented on the approval. “This is a tremendous win for Palm Coast residents and a strong example of the City Council’s commitment to creating high-quality jobs while strengthening our tax base,” Zobler said. “This project turns previously blighted property into a major private investment that will expand access to specialized health care and generate revenue that can support continued improvements throughout the State Road 100 corridor.”

ClearSky Health provides specialized care for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, brain and spinal cord injuries, orthopedic conditions, cancer, and pulmonary conditions. The company operates 16 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals nationwide, including facilities in Lecanto and Lake City.

The project represents the next phase in a redevelopment effort that started when Palm Coast established the Community Redevelopment Agency in 2004. As part of this effort, the city acquired aging residential properties in the former Whispering Pines subdivision. It then removed deteriorated structures, abandoned wells, and septic systems and assembled approximately 8.5 acres for future redevelopment.

Once the land acquisitions are complete, the proposed hospital will proceed through the City’s standard development review and permitting process.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group