Man charged with attempted murder after Reserve at Orange City shooting

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The Orange City Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Orange City apartment complex on July 24, 2026.

At 11:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a family-related dispute. The unarmed victim became involved in a confrontation with the father of his girlfriend’s children, identified as 27-year-old Malik Brown. Brown allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside his vehicle, striking the victim multiple times, while his two children were also present in the vehicle.

OCPD officers quickly secured the scene after the shooting. They rendered medical aid to the victim and took Brown into custody without further incident. Authorities have stated there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public related to this event.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and received emergency medical treatment. After undergoing surgery, he is currently listed in stable condition and recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

Brown, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and child neglect.

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