Fight ends with two men stabbed in Ormond Beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating a stabbing in Ormond Beach.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the area of Ave A and Palm Street.

Stabbing investigation near Ormond Beach Sheriff's deputies said a fight ended with two men stabbing each other. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was there as a crime scene unit combed for evidence.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office said an adult male suspect stabbed another man during a fight.

Investigators said the victim then got control of the knife and stabbed the suspect back.

Both men are being treated at a hospital, according to VSO.

WFTV is working to gather additional details on this story.

Stabbing investigation near Ormond Beach Sheriff's deputies said a fight ended with two men stabbing each other. (WFTV staff)

We’ll be sure to update you both on air and online when we receive new information.

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