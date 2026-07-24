Kissimmee woman who filed ethics complaint against Kissimmee Mayor speaks out

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee woman whose ethics complaints against Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa triggered an investigation and impeachment recommendation says she has no regrets.

“I don’t think it’s fair that you take money from people, especially from the city people, and just do whatever you choose to do with it,” said Evans.

Espinosa’s family businesses received $50,000 in covid relief money through the city’s “Boost 2.0” program, which Espinosa helped create. Channel 9 Investigates broke this story, and after it aired, two residents, including Evans, filed ethics charges against her.

A Special Prosecutor appointed to investigate Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa has recommended articles of impeachment.

In her 13-page report released Thursday, Special Prosecutor Mayanne Downs wrote, “As the appointed Special Prosecutor, I find clear probable cause to file articles of impeachment... on counts 5, 6 & 7 of the complaint… Public office is a trust, not a trough. The Boost 2.0 program was created to help Kissimmee’s small businesses survive a pandemic, not to enrich the official who controlled it.”

Espinosa said she will not comment on the report “out of respect for the process.” The City Commission will now coordinate with the Special Prosecutor Downs to determine the next steps in the impeachment process.

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