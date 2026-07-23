Volusia father sentenced to 42 years after toddler dies in hot car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man will spend 42 years in prison for leaving his toddler in a hot car to die, while deputies said he got a haircut and went to a bar

Scott Gardner accepted a plea deal and was sentenced this morning.

Emotions were high during this hearing.

Scott Gardner made soft spoken remarks as a Volusia County judge described his son Sebastian’s death in great detail and said she hopes Gardner is haunted by it for the rest of his life.

He could be heard saying things like “I know” and “I do” back to the judge.

“I hope you think about him every waking minute of the remainder of your life. I hope you picture that sweet smile and those beautiful blue eyes that his mom described. I hope it’s hot in your prison cell,” said Judge Kathryn Weston.

Deputies said Gardner left Sebastian in his truck for close to 4 hours last June. He got a haircut, then went straight to Hanky Panky’s lounge and drank for 3 hours.

Medical personnel estimated Sebastian’s body temperature reached 111 degrees. Gardner didn’t call 911 until he got home.

The sheriff’s office said that after Sebastian was pronounced dead, Gardner went back to the bar to keep drinking.

Sebastian’s mom told Gardner she forgives him, even though he destroyed her life.

“I try to believe there are no bad people in this world, only people who make terrible and tragic choices. I hope you truly understand the magnitude of what you stole from this world, but I refuse to let the bitterness consume me,” said Lorrena Dague.

The judge told Gardner she believes the appropriate sentence is life in prison, and she reminded him he was fortunate the state offered him a deal at all.

“It prevents me from having to traumatize 12 jurors, court staff, and from medical personnel and law enforcement having to be retraumatized with the facts of this case,” said Weston.

Gardner was sentenced to 42 years, and part of his plea deal included his first-degree murder charge being downgraded to second-degree murder.

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