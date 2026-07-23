St. Augustine man arrested for threatening New Smyrna Beach family

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is accused of threatening to kill a New Smyrna Beach family while trying to enter their home, according to an arrest report.

New Smyrna Beach police responded to a reported burglary in progress shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Channel 9 obtained Ring camera video showing a man walking up to the home and pulling on the front door handle.

The clip provided to Channel 9 does not include the alleged threats. However, the arrest report says police reviewed Ring footage in which the man could be heard saying “boom boom boom” and threatening to shoot the people inside.

A woman told police she was sitting in her living room when she heard someone trying to open the front door. She called for her son, who looked through a nearby window.

Police said the man made a finger-gun gesture toward him and continued threatening the family.

Investigators said the man then walked behind the home, pulled on a kitchen door and repeatedly struck a sliding glass door with his hands.

An Edgewater police officer detained 63-year-old Kevin Moss a short distance from the home. One of the occupants later identified Moss as the man seen at the residence, police said.

The family told investigators they did not see a weapon.

Moss was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a felony burglary charge.

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