Toddler dies in hot car incident in Fort Myers, marking Florida’s 5th hot car child death in 2026

FT. MYERS , Fla. — An active death investigation is underway following the discovery of a 17-month-old girl deceased in a hot car on College Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at 7806 College Parkway. Investigators are currently working alongside the State Attorney’s Office to examine the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death.

This is the fifth hot car death to occur in Florida this year.

At least 1,186 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990 according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety. Approximately 86% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger and the majority were unknowingly left by a parent or caregiver, according to the non-profit.

The non-profit also reports that on average nearly 40 children die in hot cars every year in the United States.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group