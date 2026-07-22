Kodak Black lawyer seeks release after alleged failure to file charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An attorney for Bill Kapri, also known as rapper Kodak Black, has filed a motion seeking his release from all bail and pretrial supervision requirements, citing a lapse in the state’s filing of formal charges.

The motion, filed July 21 by defense attorney David R. Bigney, argues the state missed the deadline in Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.134(b), which requires prosecutors to file charges within 60 days of arrest or capias service.

Kapri had a capias issued on May 6, 2026, placing the 60-day deadline on July 5. According to the motion, no formal charges — either by information or indictment — have been filed since that time.

Under the rule, if charges aren’t filed within the deadline, a defendant must be released on their own recognizance by day 63 unless prosecutors justify a delay. The motion states over 60 days have passed and asks the court to fully release Kapri from bail and pretrial conditions.

Court records indicate Kapri is not currently in custody.

A copy of the motion was served to the Office of the State Attorney in Orlando on July 21. The court has not yet ruled on the request.

Channel 9 has contacted the Orlando Office of the State Attorney for comment and will share updates as they become available.

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