ORLANDO, Fla. — Six beluga whales are swimming in their new homes following a first-of-its-kind international relocation effort.

The whales were moved from Marineland, a closed theme park near Niagara Falls in Canada, as part of a major operation involving multiple animal care organizations.

SeaWorld provided specialized equipment and expertise to help safely remove the roughly 4,000-pound whales from their former tanks and transport them to new habitats.

6 beluga whales arrive at new homes after historic international rescue operation

Officials say the belugas are adjusting well to their new surroundings.

The whales are eating, exploring their environments, and showing behaviors considered positive signs of their transition.

Additional transfers are expected in the coming weeks, with other belugas heading to new homes across North America and Europe.

Future destinations include facilities in Chicago and San Antonio, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, SeaWorld San Diego, and a facility in Spain.

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