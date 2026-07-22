Driver killed in fiery crash on SR-46 in Seminole County

Update:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers report that an evening traffic incident resulted in the death of a driver, who crashed into a fire after veering off State Road 46 near the County Road 426 intersection.

Troopers say a Dodge W-Series truck was traveling westbound when the driver ran off the roadway right and hit a concrete culvert for unknown reasons.

According to troopers, the vehicle continued moving, hitting a tree and a fence before it entered an embankment and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details have been released.

SR-46 reopens following deadly crash in Seminole County

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Geneva, Seminole County.

It happened on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. along State Road 46 near 1st Street.

Deadly crash in Seminole County State troopers investigate at deadly crash along SR-46 in Geneva, Fla. on July 21, 2026.

The crash shut down part of SR-46 for hours, but Florida Highway Patrol reported that the roadway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details on what led to the deadly crash and who was involved.

Be sure to tune into Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9 and TV 27 for live traffic updates.

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