Growing parasite outbreak is changing where Americans choose to eat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fast-food restaurants across the country are seeing fewer customers as a growing parasite outbreak continues to spread, with illnesses now reported in Florida and other states.

Newly released data shows Taco Bell experienced nearly a 20% drop in customer visits last week after shredded lettuce was first linked to the outbreak.

Other restaurant chains, including Subway, Chipotle, and Panera, have also reported declines in customer traffic since the outbreak began.

Health officials say the parasite can take up to two weeks before symptoms appear, making it difficult to immediately identify new cases.

Officials continue to investigate the outbreak and are urging anyone who develops symptoms after eating contaminated food to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers are also encouraged to follow updates from local and state health officials as the investigation continues.

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