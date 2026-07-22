New equipment to boost Belle Isle search and rescue capabilities

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — The State of Florida has approved a $350,000 appropriation for the Belle Isle Police Department to upgrade its emergency response equipment.

The State says the funds will allow the department to replace two aging marine patrol vessels and acquire a side-by-side utility vehicle, enhancing public safety on the Conway Chain of Lakes and regional emergency response capabilities.

It also aims to help Florida communities during major emergencies.

The Belle Isle Police Department thanked supporters, emphasizing the importance of the investment for residents, visitors, waterways, and the State of Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group